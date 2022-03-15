Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 178.2 days.

Shares of BZLYF opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

A number of research firms have commented on BZLYF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.05) to GBX 480 ($6.24) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Beazley in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $514.00.

About Beazley (Get Rating)

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

