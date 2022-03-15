Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 167,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 178.2 days.

Shares of BZLYF opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

A number of research firms have commented on BZLYF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.05) to GBX 480 ($6.24) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Beazley in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $514.00.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

