Benchmark Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $71.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $52.09 on Friday. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 5.5% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

