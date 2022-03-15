Benchmark Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $71.00

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $52.09 on Friday. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in eBay by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 5.5% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.