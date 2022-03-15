Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.52 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Shares of BNFT opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.28.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Benefitfocus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.
