Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Update

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSPK opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Bespoke Extracts has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
Bespoke Extracts Company Profile (Get Rating)
