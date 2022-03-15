Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Update

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSPK opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Bespoke Extracts has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Bespoke Extracts Company Profile

Bespoke Extracts, Inc engages in the production of a proprietary line of natural cannabidiol products in the form of tinctures and capsules for the nutraceutical and veterinary markets. The firm markets its products as dietary supplements and distributes them through its direct-to-consumers ecommerce store and through select specialty retailers, pharmacies, dispensaries and care providers.

