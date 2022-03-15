Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BYG. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.37) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.86) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,750 ($22.76) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,640 ($21.33).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of BYG opened at GBX 1,420 ($18.47) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 1,040 ($13.52) and a one year high of GBX 1,760 ($22.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,473.19.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.