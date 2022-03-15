BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 591,700 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the February 13th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCDA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCardia by 23.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioCardia by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioCardia stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95.
BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.
