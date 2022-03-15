BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BVXV. StockNews.com began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Aegis began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.48. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

