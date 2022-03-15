Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Up to $12.66

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $13.36. Bioventus shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 805 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on BVS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $986.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bioventus by 95.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bioventus by 523.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bioventus in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

