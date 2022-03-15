BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.57.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $49.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 488,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,209 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 129,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,335 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

