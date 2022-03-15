Biswap (BSW) Market Cap Hits $65.50 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $65.50 million and $5.69 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Biswap has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.83 or 0.06683424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,634.37 or 0.99853079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 213,990,759 coins and its circulating supply is 191,187,923 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars.

