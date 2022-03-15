BitForex Token (BF) Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

BitForex Token (BF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One BitForex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $20.18 million and approximately $350,747.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,286,881,421 coins. BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

