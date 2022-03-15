Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.630-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.48 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLKB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.69. 29,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,250. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

