BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Decreased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK traded up $12.26 on Tuesday, hitting $709.79. 9,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,994. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $793.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $868.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.