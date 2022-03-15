Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 505,500 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 655,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Fairbairn acquired 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $205,269.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $364,044.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 409.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,064,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,344 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 126,154 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,275,000 after buying an additional 3,515,864 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

