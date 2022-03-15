Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives $33.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,345 shares of company stock valued at $104,938 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.18%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

