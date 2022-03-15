BMO Capital Markets Lowers Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$142.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.38.
Shares of PBH opened at C$100.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$100.41 and a 1-year high of C$137.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$127.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15.
Premium Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.
See Also
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.