BMO Capital Markets Lowers Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$142.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$145.38.

Shares of PBH opened at C$100.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$100.41 and a 1-year high of C$137.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$127.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 81.66%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

