BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 8,209 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 119.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Genesco were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genesco by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

GCO stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a market cap of $957.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

