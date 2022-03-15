BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 133.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,378 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Natus Medical by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Natus Medical by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Natus Medical by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $871.55 million, a PE ratio of 66.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ:NTUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

