BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 593.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,591,000 after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,201,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,061,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,327,000 after buying an additional 43,749 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

