BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 31,028 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 177.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of QuinStreet worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,844,000 after purchasing an additional 180,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after acquiring an additional 123,967 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 109,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $626.81 million, a P/E ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

QNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

