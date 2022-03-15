BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. The company has a market cap of $988.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

SMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090 and sold 13,041 shares worth $589,486. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

