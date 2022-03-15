BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 21,002 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.18%.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

