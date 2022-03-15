BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 471 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 43.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $893,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 122.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,761 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

