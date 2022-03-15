BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 855,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 135,566 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 77,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $947,000.

DCF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. 20,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,881. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $9.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

