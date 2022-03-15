Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 3,564 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $103.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

