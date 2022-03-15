Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 51,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.99. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.