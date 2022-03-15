Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 245.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 197.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $129.30 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $129.01 and a twelve month high of $187.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.12.
