Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

VPL stock opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.91. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

