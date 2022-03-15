Bogart Wealth LLC Has $54,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 272.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $83,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 233,944 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,710,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,271,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

