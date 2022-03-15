boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 230 ($2.99) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.60) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.59) target price on boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.95) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 329.50 ($4.28).

LON BOO opened at GBX 92.76 ($1.21) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 166.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.75). The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

