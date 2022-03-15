boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHOOY. Investec upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.59) to GBX 111 ($1.44) in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.33.

BHOOY traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.30. 620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

