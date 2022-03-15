Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) fell 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58.

Get Borregaard ASA alerts:

Borregaard ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRDF)

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.