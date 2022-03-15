Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Short Interest Up 31.0% in February

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,348 shares of company stock valued at $924,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.80.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

