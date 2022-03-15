Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the February 13th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLTS stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

