Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.40.

BNL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. 9,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,745. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.22. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 160.61%.

In related news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,260,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,953,000 after buying an additional 1,772,235 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 797,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 214,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 180,357 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 127,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

