Brokerages Anticipate Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.00 Million

Analysts predict that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $54.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year sales of $180.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $180.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $220.04 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $221.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Airspan Networks.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIMO. Oak Management Corp acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,309,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIMO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 44,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,508. Airspan Networks has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83.

