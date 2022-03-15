Brokerages Anticipate Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artivion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.05. Artivion posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Artivion will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Artivion.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AORT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Artivion in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Artivion stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.10 million, a P/E ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 1.54. Artivion has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

About Artivion (Get Rating)

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artivion (AORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.