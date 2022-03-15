Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) will report $7.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.27 billion and the lowest is $7.16 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $31.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $32.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $34.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.18.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,996. CarMax has a 52-week low of $96.39 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,370,000. Bradley Mark J. increased its stake in CarMax by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in CarMax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.