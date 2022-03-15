Brokerages Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.25. Avangrid reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Avangrid by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

