Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Post $0.52 EPS

Brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.51. First Industrial Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 180,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.05. 4,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,975. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

