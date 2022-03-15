Brokerages Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.64 Million

Brokerages predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) will announce $510.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $509.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $512.50 million. NICE posted sales of $456.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

NICE traded up $3.16 on Tuesday, hitting $205.90. 438,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,272. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.86 and its 200 day moving average is $274.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $199.32 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,027,000 after buying an additional 836,616 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,431,000 after buying an additional 407,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 8,254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after buying an additional 205,546 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,788,000 after buying an additional 187,261 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,778,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

