Brokerages Expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Skyline Champion posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

NYSE SKY opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.82. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after buying an additional 356,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,013,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,977,000 after purchasing an additional 120,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,657,000 after purchasing an additional 81,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.