Brokerages Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Thomson Reuters posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRI opened at $102.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $86.86 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

