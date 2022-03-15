Brokerages Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Thomson Reuters posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:TRI opened at $102.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $86.86 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.
About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.