Brokerages Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRIGet Rating) (TSE:TRI) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Thomson Reuters posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRIGet Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRI opened at $102.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $86.86 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.