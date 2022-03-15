Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Price Target at $28.92

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:BE opened at $20.66 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 3.44.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $10,129,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 113.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

