Brokerages Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Price Target at $358.00

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EJTTF shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.13. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.