Brokerages Set EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Target Price at $10.33

Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,676,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after buying an additional 116,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 127,341 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth $8,980,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMKR traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. 299,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,048. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EMCORE (Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

