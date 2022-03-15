Brokerages Set Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Target Price at $2,615.00

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,615.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMVHF. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,400 ($31.21) to GBX 2,700 ($35.11) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,430 ($31.60) to GBX 2,530 ($32.90) in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77. Entain has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

