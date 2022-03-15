Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Price Target at $13.55

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $7.30. 29,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,380. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.75.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.15%.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

