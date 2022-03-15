Brokerages Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) PT at $484.36

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $484.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of HUM traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $439.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,104. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.12.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Humana by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

