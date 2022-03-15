Brokerages Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) PT at $16.00

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

MWA stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

